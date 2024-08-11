Menu

Lifestyle

Recipe: Insalata Caprese (Caprese Salad)

By Alan Tam, Head Chef, Elio Volpe Special to Global News
Posted August 11, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Close up of colourful tomatoes which are perfect in a caprese salad.
Close up of colourful tomatoes which are perfect in a caprese salad. Getty Images
Insalata Caprese, mozzarella di bufala, baker breeze tomatoes, basil

 

2 ea     Heirloom tomatoes – Large

5 ea     Cherry tomatoes

1 ea     Buffalo mozzarella

6 pc     Basil, leaves

Olive oil

Sherry vinegar

Sea Salt

Black Pepper

 

  1. Cut the tomatoes into quarters. Remove the top stem section of the tomato. Slice into wedges. Cherry tomatoes can be cut in half.
  2. Quarter the buffalo mozzarella.
  3. Place mozzarella on the four corners of a round plate in a “X” shape. Fill the center with cherry tomatoes. Utilize the larger tomatoes to fill the remaining space.
  4. Liberally dress with olive oil & sherry vinegar.
  5. Season well with sea salt and black pepper. Garnish with whole basil leaves.
