Recipe: Insalata Caprese (Caprese Salad)

Insalata Caprese, mozzarella di bufala, baker breeze tomatoes, basil
2 ea Heirloom tomatoes – Large
5 ea Cherry tomatoes
1 ea Buffalo mozzarella
6 pc Basil, leaves
Olive oil
Sherry vinegar
Sea Salt
Black Pepper
- Cut the tomatoes into quarters. Remove the top stem section of the tomato. Slice into wedges. Cherry tomatoes can be cut in half.
- Quarter the buffalo mozzarella.
- Place mozzarella on the four corners of a round plate in a “X” shape. Fill the center with cherry tomatoes. Utilize the larger tomatoes to fill the remaining space.
- Liberally dress with olive oil & sherry vinegar.
- Season well with sea salt and black pepper. Garnish with whole basil leaves.
