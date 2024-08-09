Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Winterburn Road in west Edmonton

A busy road in west Edmonton was closed late Friday morning after a collision involving a transport truck and a motorcycle.
The crash happened on Winterburn Road/215 Street at the intersection of 115th Avenue.
The Edmonton Police Service sent a traffic advisory just after 11 a.m., saying Winterburn Road was closed heading south off Yellowhead Trail until 112 Avenue while officers investigate the serious injury collision.
Drivers were asked to find alternative routes.
The major collision investigation unit bus was at the scene, where a heavily damaged black motorcycle was seen in the middle of the intersection.
As of publishing, the road was still closed.
— More to come…
