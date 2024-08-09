Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Winterburn Road in west Edmonton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A busy road in west Edmonton was closed late Friday morning after a collision involving a transport truck and a motorcycle.

The crash happened on Winterburn Road/215 Street at the intersection of 115th Avenue.

View image in full screen A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and a transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service sent a traffic advisory just after 11 a.m., saying Winterburn Road was closed heading south off Yellowhead Trail until 112 Avenue while officers investigate the serious injury collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers were asked to find alternative routes.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The major collision investigation unit bus was at the scene, where a heavily damaged black motorcycle was seen in the middle of the intersection.

View image in full screen A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and a transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Global News

As of publishing, the road was still closed.

— More to come…