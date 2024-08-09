Menu

Traffic

Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Winterburn Road in west Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, August 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and a transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.
A busy road in west Edmonton was closed late Friday morning after a collision involving a transport truck and a motorcycle.

The crash happened on Winterburn Road/215 Street at the intersection of 115th Avenue.

A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, August 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and a transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

The Edmonton Police Service sent a traffic advisory just after 11 a.m., saying Winterburn Road was closed heading south off Yellowhead Trail until 112 Avenue while officers investigate the serious injury collision.

Drivers were asked to find alternative routes.

The major collision investigation unit bus was at the scene, where a heavily damaged black motorcycle was seen in the middle of the intersection.

A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, August 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A serious collision occurred between a motorcycle and a transport truck on Winterburn Road at 115th Avenue on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

As of publishing, the road was still closed.

More to come…

