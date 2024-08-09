Highway 16 traffic flowing once again through fire-ravaged Jasper National Park

See more sharing options

The main east-west highway through Jasper National Park in Alberta reopened to all traffic Friday morning, after it was closed two weeks ago due to wildfires.

Parks Canada said Highway 16 is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but that could change depending on fire behaviour and operational needs.

Drivers are not allowed to stop or exit off the highway, as there are still active fires in the park.

Officials say peace officers are patrolling the highway to make sure people are following the rules.

The Icefields Parkway, the north-south route linking Jasper and Banff national parks, remains closed near the townsite except to those battling the fires.

Parts of the Highway 93 Icefields Parkway further south have also reopen, however not all the way north to the town of Jasper.

Public access on the highway has been extended from Saskatchewan River Crossing to about 50 kilometres north of there to the Icefield Centre.

The Icefields Parkway and the remainder of Jasper National Park remain closed between the Athabasca Glacier area and the town of Jasper. The highway is only accessible from the south via Highway 11 or Highway 1.

The Jasper fire forced 20,000 visitors and 5,000 town residents to leave the area, with many fleeing west to B.C. as fire cut off road access to the east and south.

Fire swept into the Jasper townsite, destroying about one-third of its buildings.

Parks Canada said fire crews are increasing their efforts and prioritizing areas that are most critical to ensuring a safe re-entry for Jasper residents.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News