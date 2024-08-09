Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

RCMP interviews ‘currently underway’ in Ford government Greenbelt probe

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP Greenbelt investigation continues to loom over Ford government'
RCMP Greenbelt investigation continues to loom over Ford government
RELATED: RCMP Greenbelt investigation continues to loom over Ford government
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers with the RCMP have begun interviewing people who work or have worked in Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office, the government says, as a police investigation into the government’s Greenbelt land swap gathers pace.

The premier’s office said in a statement Friday they had “always said we would cooperate” with the RCMP’s investigation into the land swap of the environmentally-protected lands.

“That cooperation would include the premier and current or former staff conducting interviews as witnesses, which are currently underway,” a spokesperson for Ford’s office said. The development was first reported by the Toronto Star on Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP’s investigation was triggered after two watchdog reports last summer into the Ford government’s decision to remove 7,400 acres of protected land from the Greenbelt and allow homes to be built there.

Story continues below advertisement

Reports from the auditor general and the integrity commissioner raised concerns about how the decision would benefit some developers and how the chaotic internal process had been conducted.

Click to play video: 'Former AG reflects on investigation and Greenbelt scandal'
Former AG reflects on investigation and Greenbelt scandal
Trending Now

The Ontario Provincial Police, which initially opened up a file on the Greenbelt, kicked up the investigation to the RCMP, citing a desire to avoid a perception of conflict of interest.

More to come…

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices