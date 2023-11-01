RCMP ‘in touch’ with Ontario government staff in Greenbelt investigation

Investigators with the RCMP have begun reaching out and making appointments with civil servants at the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing as they probe the government’s handling of the Greenbelt land removals.

The Mounties revealed in early October that its Sensitive and International Investigations Unit would be looking into allegations of developer influence on government policy and “irregularities” related to the Greenbelt land swap decision-making process.

Those allegations were first provided to the Ontario Provincial Police which kicked up the investigation to the federal police force to avoid perceptions of conflict of interest.

On Wednesday, Housing Minister Paul Calandra confirmed that RCMP have been “in touch with the ministry” but offered few other details.

“If there was something wrong then those individuals who may have done something wrong should pay the price,” Calandra said at Queen’s Park.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told Global News the RCMP has started contacting and booking appointments with civil servants to discuss the Greenbelt, but has yet to reach out to political staff.

While investigators are likely to target political staff involved in the hands-on crafting of the Greenbelt removals, sources said the original team that worked on the Greenbelt file is no longer with the ministry.

Global News contacted former housing minister Steve Clark to ask if he or his team had been approached for an RCMP interview but did not hear but in time for publication.

The RCMP would not confirm what steps it has taken in the investigation and suggested it would remain tight-lipped on the high-profile probe.

“While we recognize that this investigation is of significant interest to Canadians, the RCMP has a duty to protect the integrity of the investigations that it carries out, in order to ensure that the process leads to a fair and proper outcome,” police said in a statement to Global News.

The RCMP’s Sensitive and International Investigations unit typically investigates allegations of financial crimes like fraud, corruption and procurement as well as complaints related to illegal lobbying activities and elected officials.

Calandra said he has not been contacted by investigators.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said not reached out to him for an interview either.