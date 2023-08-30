Ontario housing minister violated integrity act in Greenbelt land swap

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s integrity commissioner has found that the province’s housing minister violated the integrity act in the government’s Greenbelt land swap.

Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake found Housing Minister Steve Clark violated two sections of the Members’ Integrity Act that governs politicians’ ethics.

In a report published Wednesday Wake, said based on evidence gathered during the inquiry, he determined Clark breached sections 2 and 3(2) of the Member’s Integrity Act.

“Accordingly, I have recommended to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario that Minister Clark be reprimanded for his failure to comply with the Act,” the report read.

The report said section 2 of the Act says “making or participating in a decision that furthers another person’s interest improperly is prohibited.”

Meanwhile the report said “communicating information that may be used to further another person’s interest improperly is prohibited under subsection 3(2) of the Act.”

Wake said his inquiry was “limited to determining whether Minister Clark’s role in the decision to remove certain properties from the Greenbelt contravened the Act.”

Wake said during the inquiry, his staff received evidence from 61 witnesses and Minister Clark. His office also reviewed maps, documents, text messages, emails briefing decks and other documents which amounted to thousands of pages.

Last year, the province took 7,400 acres of land out of the Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes and replaced it with about 9,400 acres elsewhere.

Wake has found Clark failed to oversee the land selection process, which led to the private interests of certain developers being furthered improperly.

Wake says Clark’s chief of staff, Ryan Amato, was the driving force behind the lands that were selected to be developed.

Both Clark and Premier Doug Ford have denied any wrongdoing, but have previously admitted the selection process was flawed.

-with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson