Crash on Highway 1 kills U.S. driver near Field, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A serious two-vehicle crash at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1, near Field, B.C., claimed the life of one traveller.

Police said the pick-up truck carrying two passengers from the United States crossed the centre-line Wednesday at 12:20 p.m. and ran into an on-coming mini-van carrying three passengers from Alberta.

“All involved were transported to hospital, two of which were by air ambulance to Calgary,” RCMP said in a press release. “The passenger of the pick-up truck has since passed away from her injuries.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All other parties involved remain in hospital in what’s believed to be stable, yet serious condition.

0:36 2 to hospital after car, van crash into corn field near Ennismore

The highway was closed for several hours in both directions while emergency crews and RCMP investigators were at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Golden-Field RCMP, along with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol collision reconstructionist and the BC Coroners Service, are continuing the investigation into the cause.