Crash on Highway 1 kills U.S. driver near Field, B.C.

A serious two-vehicle crash at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1, near Field, B.C., claimed the life of one traveller.
Police said the pick-up truck carrying two passengers from the United States crossed the centre-line Wednesday at 12:20 p.m. and ran into an on-coming mini-van carrying three passengers from Alberta.
“All involved were transported to hospital, two of which were by air ambulance to Calgary,” RCMP said in a press release. “The passenger of the pick-up truck has since passed away from her injuries.”
All other parties involved remain in hospital in what’s believed to be stable, yet serious condition.
The highway was closed for several hours in both directions while emergency crews and RCMP investigators were at the scene.
Golden-Field RCMP, along with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol collision reconstructionist and the BC Coroners Service, are continuing the investigation into the cause.
