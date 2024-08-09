Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash on Highway 1 kills U.S. driver near Field, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crash closes Highway 1 near Field, B.C.'
Crash closes Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
A serious, two-vehicle crash has closed a section Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious two-vehicle crash at Emerald Lake Road and Highway 1, near Field, B.C., claimed the life of one traveller.

Police said the pick-up truck carrying two passengers from the United States crossed the centre-line Wednesday at 12:20 p.m. and ran into an on-coming mini-van carrying three passengers from Alberta.

“All involved were transported to hospital, two of which were by air ambulance to Calgary,” RCMP said in a press release. “The passenger of the pick-up truck has since passed away from her injuries.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All other parties involved remain in hospital in what’s believed to be stable, yet serious condition.

Click to play video: '2 to hospital after car, van crash into corn field near Ennismore'
2 to hospital after car, van crash into corn field near Ennismore
Trending Now

The highway was closed for several hours in both directions while emergency crews and RCMP investigators were at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Golden-Field RCMP, along with assistance from the BC Highway Patrol collision reconstructionist and the BC Coroners Service, are continuing the investigation into the cause.

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices