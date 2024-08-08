Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Meet Ethel Catherwood, Canada’s first female gold-medal Olympian

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 6:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Meet Ethel Catherwood, Canada’s first female gold-medal Olympian'
Meet Ethel Catherwood, Canada’s first female gold-medal Olympian
The first female gold-medal Olympian in Canada was from Saskatchewan, claiming the win in 1928. Destiny Meilleur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first female gold-medal Olympian in Canada was from Saskatchewan, claiming the win in 1928.

It had been 96 years since a Canadian woman had won a gold medal in athletics but that trend stopped this year with Camryn Rogers claiming the top spot in hammer throw.

Ethel Catherwood was part of the Matchless Six — a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian women to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics.

Ethel Catherwood was part of the matchless six -- a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian woman to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics.
Ethel Catherwood was part of the Matchless Six — a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian women to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics. Courtesy: Saskatoon Public Library

“There was certainly lots of local support, I’m sure, a lot of pride,” said Matthew Gourlie, Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame communications co-ordinator.

Story continues below advertisement

Catherwood grew up in Scott, Sask., and finished high school at Saskatoon’s Bedford Road Collegiate.

Ethel Catherwood was part of the Matchless Six — a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian women to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics. View image in full screen
Ethel Catherwood was part of the Matchless Six — a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian women to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics. Courtesy: Saskatoon Public Library

She was well-known for her skills in high jump.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Catherwood got her start with athletics in high school, breaking both the national and world records for high jump.

She then went on to compete in the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, winning gold. This was the first Olympic Games in which women were allowed to compete.

Catherwood was known as the most photographed athlete of the Games.

Ethel Catherwood was part of the matchless six -- a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian woman to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics.
Ethel Catherwood was part of the Matchless Six — a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian women to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics. Courtesy: Saskatoon Public Library
Trending Now

“There was more written about her looks, possibly their athleticism…. She had offers to go to Hollywood. I believe she said she’d rather drink poison than be in movies,” Gourlie said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Catherwood, if she had been allowed to compete in another event, might have been able to bring home another gold.

“She was a great javelin thrower too. She might have won the gold medal in the javelin if that existed in 1928. She was the national champion to the world record in that as well, I believe,” Gourlie said.

Catherwood did not dedicate her life to being an Olympian and shied away from the publicity it brought. She did not compete in another Olympics.

Ethel Catherwood was part of the Matchless Six — a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian women to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics.
Ethel Catherwood was part of the Matchless Six — a group of six female track athletes who were the first Canadian women to compete in the track and field events at the Olympics. Courtesy: Saskatoon Public Library

Unlike Olympians, Catherwood said winning was not difficult for her and the medal didn’t have much impact on her life.

“These days you have to work incredibly hard. Well, the interesting thing about Calderwood and something she said after the fact is that it kind of came easy to her, right? I mean, she set a world record shortly after she was in high school,” Gourlie said.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices