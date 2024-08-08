Menu

Canada

Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Magna founder Frank Stronach files lawsuit against daughter, grandchildren
WATCH: Magna founder Frank Stronach files lawsuit against daughter, grandchildren – Oct 11, 2018
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

Lawyers representing Selena Stronach are arguing that media coverage of the sexual assault allegations against her father suggest misconduct occurred in a corporate setting and that corporate funds may have been misused and put towards payments for women allegedly abused by the Austrian-born businessman.

Selena Stronach’s lawyers have said The Stronach Group is so far not denying that such documents exist, suggesting that settlements were paid.

Click to play video: 'Frank Stronach sues daughter Belinda alleging mismanagement of family fortune'
Frank Stronach sues daughter Belinda alleging mismanagement of family fortune
A June statement issued by The Stronach Group, which is seeking to have Selena Stronach’s lawsuit dismissed, acknowledged the charges against Frank Stronach and noted he has “not held a formal role or been involved with company operations in any capacity for several years.”

Frank Stronach has been charged with sexually assaulting 10 complainants with the alleged offences including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault, dating from 1977 to this year.

In an interview with the CBC, parts of which were aired this week, the 91-year-old Stronach says his accusers are pursuing the cases against him to take his money.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

