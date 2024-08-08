SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec’s French-language health directive sows confusion, Liberal MPs say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Two Montreal-area Liberal MPs are raising concerns about a controversial Quebec directive that outlines when health-care providers can offer services in a language other than French.

Anna Gainey, the federal MP for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, says the choice of language should belong to patients, and the directive is causing confusion and uncertainty.

Gainey posted a statement to the X social media platform Wednesday evening saying she’s spoken with federal Health Minister Mark Holland and she wants Ottawa to be ready to insist on universal access to care in both official languages.

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said on X that he shares Gainey’s views, and the language preferred by the patient is “paramount.”

The 23-page directive, published last month, says a language other than French can be used in health-care settings when a person’s health requires it, including in emergency situations.

Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s minister of the French language, says his government is not imposing barriers for people who want to receive health care in English.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

