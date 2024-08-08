B.C. man accused of driving into ocean faces 5 new driving-related charges

The man accused of intentionally driving into Burrard Inlet as a part of a paid livestream stunt is facing several new driving-related charges.
Jawad Fawwaz is charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly driving his car into the ocean off Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on March 4.
Port Moody police allege a popular U.S.-based livestreamer had offered him cash to perform the stunt, though it remains unclear if he was ever paid.
Fawaz has posted videos on social media app TikTok saying he “accidentally drove his car into a lake” on a livestream.
Global News has learned he’s now accused of five new driving offences that allegedly happened after the Port Moody stunt.
Those include violating restrictions on his driver’s licence, speeding and entering an intersection at a red light in Burnaby and Surrey.
Fawaz made his first court appearance in May, and is scheduled to appear again later in August.
Global News was unable to reach Fawaz for comment on Thursday.
