Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man accused of driving into ocean faces 5 new driving-related charges

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 7:19 pm
1 min read
A B.C. man has been charged with mischief for allegedly intentionally driving a vehicle into the Burrard Inlet for a live-stream stunt. View image in full screen
A B.C. man has been charged with mischief for allegedly intentionally driving a vehicle into the Burrard Inlet for a live-stream stunt. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man accused of intentionally driving into Burrard Inlet as a part of a paid livestream stunt is facing several new driving-related charges.

Jawad Fawwaz is charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly driving his car into the ocean off Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on March 4.

Click to play video: 'First court appearance for B.C. man accused of driving car into water for livestream stunt'
First court appearance for B.C. man accused of driving car into water for livestream stunt

Port Moody police allege a popular U.S.-based livestreamer had offered him cash to perform the stunt, though it remains unclear if he was ever paid.

Story continues below advertisement

Fawaz has posted videos on social media app TikTok saying he “accidentally drove his car into a lake” on a livestream.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News has learned he’s now accused of five new driving offences that allegedly happened after the Port Moody stunt.

Click to play video: 'Man who allegedly deliberately drove his car into Burrard Inlet is facing charges'
Man who allegedly deliberately drove his car into Burrard Inlet is facing charges
Trending Now

Those include violating restrictions on his driver’s licence, speeding and entering an intersection at a red light in Burnaby and Surrey.

Fawaz made his first court appearance in May, and is scheduled to appear again later in August.

Global News was unable to reach Fawaz for comment on Thursday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices