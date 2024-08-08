B.C. man accused of driving into ocean faces 5 new driving-related charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The man accused of intentionally driving into Burrard Inlet as a part of a paid livestream stunt is facing several new driving-related charges.

Jawad Fawwaz is charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly driving his car into the ocean off Rocky Point Park in Port Moody on March 4.

1:21 First court appearance for B.C. man accused of driving car into water for livestream stunt

Port Moody police allege a popular U.S.-based livestreamer had offered him cash to perform the stunt, though it remains unclear if he was ever paid.

Story continues below advertisement

Fawaz has posted videos on social media app TikTok saying he “accidentally drove his car into a lake” on a livestream.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News has learned he’s now accused of five new driving offences that allegedly happened after the Port Moody stunt.

1:58 Man who allegedly deliberately drove his car into Burrard Inlet is facing charges

Those include violating restrictions on his driver’s licence, speeding and entering an intersection at a red light in Burnaby and Surrey.

Fawaz made his first court appearance in May, and is scheduled to appear again later in August.

Global News was unable to reach Fawaz for comment on Thursday.