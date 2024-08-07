Menu

Sports

Alysha Newman becomes 1st Canadian woman to medal in pole vault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
Alysha Newman has won Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in women’s pole vault, claiming bronze on Wednesday with a Canadian-record height of 4.85 metres.

Newman, from Delaware, Ont., finished at the same height as silver medallist Katie Moon, but had one more missed attempt than the American.

Nina Kennedy of Australia cleared 4.90 metres to win gold.

Newman is the first Canadian pole vaulter to win a medal since William Halpenny took bronze in the men’s competition at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

Edward Archibald’s bronze in the men’s event at the 1908 London Games is the only other Olympic pole vault medal in Canadian history.

Click to play video: 'Paris Olympics: Looking at the games then and now 100 years later'
Paris Olympics: Looking at the games then and now 100 years later

It’s the third medal in athletics for Canada. Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., won gold in the men’s hammer throw on Sunday, and Camryn Rogers of Richmond, B.C., claimed gold in the women’s hammer throw on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

