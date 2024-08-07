Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman and child killed in six-vehicle crash in Chilliwack: B.C. Highway Patrol

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deadly crash closes Highway 1 near Chilliwack'
Deadly crash closes Highway 1 near Chilliwack
A fatal crash in the Fraser Valley has closed a portion of Highway 1 Tuesday afternoon. RCMP say there are fatalities and multiple injuries. It happened just before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Trans Canada near Yale Road.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman and child were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Chilliwack.

Six vehicles collided on Highway 1 eastbound near the Yale Road Exit at approximately 2:40 p.m., Highway Patrol said.

A woman and a child died at the scene. Police said a second child, from the same vehicle, was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There were no other serious injuries among the 10 people involved in the crash, police aid, adding that the investigation into the accident is still at the early stages.

Trending Now

“Initial information suggests that one or more vehicles stopped abruptly due to an obstruction in the roadway,” Highway Patrol said in a release. “At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.”

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices