Woman and child killed in six-vehicle crash in Chilliwack: B.C. Highway Patrol

A woman and child were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Chilliwack.
Six vehicles collided on Highway 1 eastbound near the Yale Road Exit at approximately 2:40 p.m., Highway Patrol said.
A woman and a child died at the scene. Police said a second child, from the same vehicle, was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
There were no other serious injuries among the 10 people involved in the crash, police aid, adding that the investigation into the accident is still at the early stages.
“Initial information suggests that one or more vehicles stopped abruptly due to an obstruction in the roadway,” Highway Patrol said in a release. “At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.”
