Traffic

Multi-vehicle fatal collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack closes eastbound lanes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
Highway 1 at the Vedder Canal Bridge, looking westbound. View image in full screen
Highway 1 at the Vedder Canal Bridge, looking westbound. Drive BC
Highway 1 was closed eastbound in the Chilliwack, B.C., area Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

The crash closed the highway at the Chilliwack River Bridge between Dyke Crest Road and Exit 109: Yale Road (Chilliwack).

One westbound lane remained open.

Police confirmed there were “fatalities and multiple people injured,” B.C. Highway Patrol said in a release. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to assist in the investigation.

Traffic in the area was heavily backed up, according to Drive BC.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen fully.

Officers are still at the scene and gathering information.

More to come.

