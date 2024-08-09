Simply Delicious Recipe: Raspberry and Lemon Tiramisu

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen as he prepares a beautiful raspberry and lemon tiramisu.
For the mascarpone mix
- 1lb Mascarpone
- 150gr Sugar
- 6 Egg Yolks
- 1 Lemon Juice & Zest
Whip the yolks with the sugar with the yolk and the zest until creamy, add the mascarpone and the lemon juice and whip until stiff. Beware not to over-whip it or it will turn into butter. The mascarpone should be the consistency of a thick batter.
For the cookie dipping liquid
- 1 pint raspberries
- 1 lemon zested & juiced
- 1 cup simple syrup
- ½ cup of orange juice
- 1oz limoncello
Place the raspberries in a blender, zest the lemon on it and then squeeze the juice in it, add the simple syrup and blend until smooth, add the limoncello and the orange juice, blend to incorporate the flavors and strain to remove seeds and other debris. Set aside.
Other ingredients to have on hand
- 1 pack savoiardi (lady finger) cookies
- 2 pints fresh raspberry
- 200g white chocolate for grating
- 200g dark chocolate for grating
Assembly
Prepare a baking dish (8”x 8”), line it with the cookies, soak with the raspberry liquid and allow for absorption, repeat until the cookies are well soaked. Spread some of the mascarpone cream on an even layer. Sprinkle some raspberry on the mascarpone and grate some of the chocolate on it. Repeat the layer with the cookie, soaking mascarpone and accommodate the raspberry well for the topping, grate some more chocolate in the quantity of your liking. Wrap well and rest in the refrigerator for at least 2hrs before serving.
Comments