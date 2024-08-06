Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon Berries ready to make WCBL playoff debut against Medicine Hat Mavericks

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 8:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Berries ready for first WCBL playoff series in franchise history'
Saskatoon Berries ready for first WCBL playoff series in franchise history
WATCH: Clinching the third seed in their division, the Saskatoon Berries will begin their inaugural WCBL playoff series on the road against the Medicine Hat Mavericks in the East semi-final.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatoon Berries closed out their inaugural Western Canadian Baseball League regular season in thrilling fashion on Monday afternoon at Cairns Field, walking off the visiting Moose Jaw Miller Express by a 4-3 final score.

The Berries are hoping to bring that same energy to their very first playoff series this week, matched up in the WCBL East Division semi-final against the Medicine Hat Mavericks.

“It usually takes some time to build up,” said Berries outfielder Jalen Freeman. “But for a team just to come out and make the playoffs for the first time is great. We’re excited to really go possibly win it the first year.”

After a slow start to their first season as a franchise, the Berries picked up the pace over July and early August to finish third in the division with a 31-25 record.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Berries closing out regular season with WCBL playoff ticket punched'
Saskatoon Berries closing out regular season with WCBL playoff ticket punched

Now a quick, best-of-three series awaits Saskatoon against a second-seeded Medicine Hat team which has won six of eight meetings this summer.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Medicine Hat is a good opponent,” said Berries head coach Joe Carnahan. “They’ve played us very well this year. Their big thing is they battle at the plate, they have a lot of tough outs in their lineup and they can pitch it as well.”

Playing their first game in franchise history just over two months ago, the Berries have found the consistency they’ve craved early in their inaugural season and have aspirations of making a run through the WCBL playoffs over the coming weeks.

“To start the season, that’s obviously our goal,” said Carnahan. “We have more goals that we want to achieve as well here throughout the playoffs, that’s step one.”

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon ace Michael Singleton will get the call for Game 1 of the series Wednesday night in Medicine Hat, before Cairns Field hosts its first Berries playoff game at 7:00 pm Thursday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices