Assistance dog charity asking for help to keep up with overwhelming demand

The Pacific Assistance Dog Society (PADS) said demand for assistance dogs is at an all-time high, and the charity needs support to continue matching dogs with its clients living with disabilities.

34 dogs have been placed so far this year, but 536 people remain on the waitlist and rising costs are challenging the charity.

“We do our best to place them,” said Chantel Bender with PADS. “But if something doesn’t change, if we don’t receive more donations, people could be waiting up to eight years for their service dog.”

Bender says the cost of dog food has increase 45 per cent, while vet bills have climbed by 50 per cent, making it difficult for PADS to cover expenses.

Dogs are bred specifically to work, and their support is life changing for those who rely on them.

Taylor Nile was 14 when she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease and since then has had other health complications. The last ten years have been spent in hospitals with limited mobility.

Last year she got Dash, a mobility dog who helps her navigate her day-to-day life, who is making a big difference.

View image in full screen Taylor Nile with her assistance dog Dash. Global News

“I refer to it as life before Dash, and life after Dash,” she said.

"This past year has been so amazing, I've been able to gain so much of my independence, and I have so much more confidence within myself."

Dash’s harness allows Nile support when standing up, and the retriever allows him to help out around the house.

“He’s always getting stuff for me, whether it’s my shoes, he’s always picking up his leash,” laughed Nile.

“I have trouble sometimes getting my medications, I’m just like ‘hey Dash, can you go get my meds?’ He’ll go up and get my medication for me and bring them over.”

Dash allows Nile to live with independence and experience life in a way she thought wouldn’t be possible given her health concerns.

She’s now able to go grocery shopping and to pick up her prescriptions on her own without having to worry something will go wrong.

“When I first applied for him, I was looking for my physical health and the needs for my physical health,” said Nile.

"I didn't realize how much he was going to help my mental health."

It’s a feeling echoed by Nile’s mom, Deanna, adding Dash is part of the family and provides comfort to everyone who cares about Taylor.

“Seeing Taylor be more confident in herself and her abilities, he believes in her and she believes in herself,” said Deanna. “Having Dash has been life changing for her and as a mom, getting to witness that, I’m just so proud of her.”

This week is International Assistance Dog week, marking the diverse and vital contributions the animals make. A donor has partnered with PADS to match donations through the month of August, allowing the organization to continue its work. Those donations can be made at their website.