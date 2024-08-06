RCMP bust man accused of pilfering U.S. couple’s belongings from North Vancouver Airbnb

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in North Vancouver say they’ve arrested a man accused of stealing a U.S. couple’s belongings from their Airbnb.

The theft happened in early July, as the couple was checking into their rental on 18th Street near Lonsdale.

The duo had left their smaller bags filled with valuables inside the unit as they returned to their car to retrieve heavier suitcases.

1:29 American family criticizes North Vancouver RCMP after Airbnb break-in

While they were back at the vehicle, security cameras recorded a man slipping into the rental through a back door and making off with their possessions.

Story continues below advertisement

In a media release Tuesday, Mounties said they arrested a suspect on July 25.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This was a distressing and disruptive incident for the family visiting from the U.S.,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

“What was meant to be a memorable vacation has unfortunately turned into a frustrating ordeal. We hope this arrest brings the family some type of reassurance that the person responsible will be held accountable.”

Police said the incident is a reminder to be vigilant about home security during the summer months and to report any suspicious activity.

Mounties did not identify the suspect but said he’d been released pending an Oct. 23 court appearance.