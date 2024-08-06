Menu

Crime

RCMP bust man accused of pilfering U.S. couple’s belongings from North Vancouver Airbnb

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 6:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Arrest made in North Vancouver Airbnb theft'
Arrest made in North Vancouver Airbnb theft
An arrest has been made for a theft from an Airbnb on the North Shore.   It happened July 3, just minutes after an American couple arrived at their vacation rental while unloading their belongings from their car.
RCMP in North Vancouver say they’ve arrested a man accused of stealing a U.S. couple’s belongings from their Airbnb.

The theft happened in early July, as the couple was checking into their rental on 18th Street near Lonsdale.

The duo had left their smaller bags filled with valuables inside the unit as they returned to their car to retrieve heavier suitcases.

Click to play video: 'American family criticizes North Vancouver RCMP after Airbnb break-in'
American family criticizes North Vancouver RCMP after Airbnb break-in

While they were back at the vehicle, security cameras recorded a man slipping into the rental through a back door and making off with their possessions.

In a media release Tuesday, Mounties said they arrested a suspect on July 25.

“This was a distressing and disruptive incident for the family visiting from the U.S.,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

“What was meant to be a memorable vacation has unfortunately turned into a frustrating ordeal. We hope this arrest brings the family some type of reassurance that the person responsible will be held accountable.”

Police said the incident is a reminder to be vigilant about home security during the summer months and to report any suspicious activity.

Mounties did not identify the suspect but said he’d been released pending an Oct. 23 court appearance.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

