Young boy drowns during kayaking trip with father in northern Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in northern Alberta say a young boy has drowned while kayaking with his father.

Slave Lake RCMP said the pair failed to return from their boating trip as scheduled Saturday evening.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mounties said they looked for the missing kayakers with drones, boats and a helicopter along with Slave Lake Fire and conservation officers.

They said the father was found safe a few hours later near an overturned kayak.

RCMP said both people were wearing life jackets at the time but couldn’t swim.

The town of Slave Lake, located on the southeast shore of Lesser Slave Lake, is about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.