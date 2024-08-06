Surrey, B.C. businessman recovering after being set on fire, suspect still at large

Send this page to someone via email

A man suspected of tossing an accelerant on a Surrey, B.C., businessman and then lighting him on fire on Friday remains at large.

RCMP allege the suspect in the disturbing attack at SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central Station took off in a stolen white Mini Cooper, which has since been recovered.

Family friend Saif Pannu said currency exchange owner Rahat Rao, a member of the local Canadian-Pakistani community, suffered third-degree burns to 55 per cent of his body but is doing better in hospital.

“He is out of danger,” Pannu told Global News in an interview Monday.

Pannu spoke to Rao’s brother-in-law Monday morning and learned Rao is now off the ventilator and recovering in intensive care.

“It’s a big relief. It’s a big relief for the family and the community,” said Pannu, who also serves as president of the Pakistan-Canada Association of B.C.

Pannu said the community is shocked and trying to comprehend the burning attack.

“They tried to kill him basically,” said Pannu.

Rao is one of two directors with Canadian Muslim Advocacy International.

His currency business in the 10200 block of City Parkway is listed as the non-profit’s address.

According to videos posted on his Facebook page, Rao sets up a booth outside his business every Saturday to share his faith and take questions on Islam from the public.

“He’s a little activist you can say,” said Pannu.

Pannu said Rao is also a supporter of ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, and records political videos as a “hobby.”

His YouTube channel, ‘Overseas view with Rahat Rao,’ has over 2,200 subscribers and offers “unbiased opinion on current issues and politics.”

Days after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Rao urged the United Nations, European Union, OIC and all the superpowers to end the Israel-Hamas war.

“This war is not good for anybody,” Rao told his YouTube followers in an Oct. 15, 2023 video. “Innocent children on both sides are killed, civilians got killed, elderly people got killed.”

On Dec. 2, 2022, Rao appeared on stage with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Liberal fundraiser in Surrey.

“He’s a very simple, innocent person to me,” said Pannu.

Pannu and other community members have many questions including what the motive was and whether it was a random robbery or a targeted attack on their friend.

“I believe police need to give a statement on what direction the investigation is going,” said Pannu.

Global News reached out to Surrey RCMP for an update on the file but was told no one was available for an interview on Monday.

Investigators are looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a moustache who was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie with black arms and a green baseball cap with Cariboo written on it.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.