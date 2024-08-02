Menu

Crime

‘He was burning alive’: Suspect at large in horrific Surrey attack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 8:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Man set on fire during robbery in Surrey says witness'
Man set on fire during robbery in Surrey says witness
Surrey RCMP are searching for a suspect after a witness says a shop employee was set on fire during a robbery at a store near the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. Police have only said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised

A man was seriously hurt on Friday in what one witness says was a botched robbery and attack with fire in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP is remaining tight-lipped, only saying it was investigating a “series of serious incidents” including an assault, which began at a business in the 10200 block of City Parkway.

Police in Surrey are looking for this man and this stolen vehicle in connection with a horrific attack on Friday. View image in full screen
Police in Surrey are looking for this man and this stolen vehicle in connection with a horrific attack on Friday. Surrey RCMP

Jessica Vesper said she was inside the currency exchange when a man engulfed in flames came running from the back of the business, screaming. Witnesses believe the man was the shop’s owner.

“It was like a movie; he ran right by me. His entire body was on fire, his face, his head was on fire, his entire arms were on fire, he was burning alive,” she said.

She said everyone ran outside as people tried to use blankets to extinguish the flames before firefighters and police arrived.

Click to play video: 'Man accidentally sets himself on fire at suspected arson in Richmond'
Man accidentally sets himself on fire at suspected arson in Richmond

A relative of the shop owner told her the man was set alight in a robbery attempt, she said.

“He’s pretty burned. If it had been another minute longer he would have been out and he wouldn’t have survived … his face was burned, his arms, everything,” she added.

“I am shocked. I know the shop owners, I go there all the time.”

Mounties said they were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m., and that the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo resident shares video of suspected arson'
Nanaimo resident shares video of suspected arson

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen White Mini Cooper with black strips and rims and the B.C. licence plate D80745, according to police.

Police said they were still investigating a motive.

Investigators are looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a moustache who was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie with black arms and a green baseball cap with Cariboo written on it.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

