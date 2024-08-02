‘He was burning alive’: Suspect at large in horrific Surrey attack

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised

A man was seriously hurt on Friday in what one witness says was a botched robbery and attack with fire in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP is remaining tight-lipped, only saying it was investigating a “series of serious incidents” including an assault, which began at a business in the 10200 block of City Parkway.

View image in full screen Police in Surrey are looking for this man and this stolen vehicle in connection with a horrific attack on Friday. Surrey RCMP

Jessica Vesper said she was inside the currency exchange when a man engulfed in flames came running from the back of the business, screaming. Witnesses believe the man was the shop’s owner.

“It was like a movie; he ran right by me. His entire body was on fire, his face, his head was on fire, his entire arms were on fire, he was burning alive,” she said.

She said everyone ran outside as people tried to use blankets to extinguish the flames before firefighters and police arrived.

A relative of the shop owner told her the man was set alight in a robbery attempt, she said.

“He’s pretty burned. If it had been another minute longer he would have been out and he wouldn’t have survived … his face was burned, his arms, everything,” she added.

“I am shocked. I know the shop owners, I go there all the time.”

Mounties said they were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m., and that the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a stolen White Mini Cooper with black strips and rims and the B.C. licence plate D80745, according to police.

Police said they were still investigating a motive.

Investigators are looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a moustache who was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie with black arms and a green baseball cap with Cariboo written on it.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.