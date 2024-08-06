Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Montreal’s Victoria Bridge closed in both directions for emergency work

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s Victoria Bridge closed for emergency work'
Montreal’s Victoria Bridge closed for emergency work
Emergency work forced the Victoria Bridge in Montreal to close Tuesday morning. Global's Matilda Cerone reports.
Montreal’s Victoria Bridge is closed until further notice for emergency repair work.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry confirmed Tuesday morning that a sewer issue caused a nearby road to collapse on the Montreal side, forcing the closure.

The bridge, which connects the city to the south shore, was off-limits to traffic as of 7 a.m. It’s not clear how long the emergency work will take or when the structure will reopen.

Global News reached out to CN Rail, which owns the bridge, about the closure.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the company said it had to close Victoria Bridge so the City of Montreal “could work on its water system at the corner of Bridge and Rue des Irlandais to correct a road surface that caved in over the weekend.”

“At no time was the integrity of the bridge or the safety to its users impacted,” the spokesperson wrote.

Drivers are being asked to use the Jacques-Cartier or Champlain bridges, which link Montreal to the south shore.

with files from Global’s Matilda Cerone

