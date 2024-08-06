Montreal’s Victoria Bridge closed in both directions for emergency work

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s Victoria Bridge is closed until further notice for emergency repair work.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry confirmed Tuesday morning that a sewer issue caused a nearby road to collapse on the Montreal side, forcing the closure.

The bridge, which connects the city to the south shore, was off-limits to traffic as of 7 a.m. It’s not clear how long the emergency work will take or when the structure will reopen.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News reached out to CN Rail, which owns the bridge, about the closure.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the company said it had to close Victoria Bridge so the City of Montreal “could work on its water system at the corner of Bridge and Rue des Irlandais to correct a road surface that caved in over the weekend.”

Story continues below advertisement

“At no time was the integrity of the bridge or the safety to its users impacted,” the spokesperson wrote.

Drivers are being asked to use the Jacques-Cartier or Champlain bridges, which link Montreal to the south shore.

— with files from Global’s Matilda Cerone