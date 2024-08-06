Menu

Sports

NewsAlert: De Grasse coach has credentials pulled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2024 3:38 am
PARIS – The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked Olympic accreditation from sprinting coach Rana Reider.

The COC says “new information” has come to light about the appropriateness of accrediting Reider, who coaches six-time Canadian Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse.

More to come.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

