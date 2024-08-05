Newman makes Olympic women’s pole vault final

Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Alysha Newman will be competing in the Olympic women’s pole vault final.

The 30-year-old from London, Ont., cleared 4.55 metres on her first attempt in qualifying action to advance on Monday at Stade de France.

Qualifying for Wednesday’s final required clearing 4.70 metres or being among the top 12 performers. Newman was one of 11 vaulters to clear the 4.55 mark.

Newman is the Canadian record holder at 4.83 metres and is in her third Olympics.

She has cleared 4.75-plus metres in three of her last four meets leading into the Paris Games after returning from an ankle injury suffered in March just before the world indoor championships.

Saskatoon’s Anicka Newell did not qualify after failing to get over the bar on all three of her attempts at 4.55.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.