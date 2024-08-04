Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Peters comes up short in bid to reach quarterfinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 4:17 am
1 min read
Silver medallist Eric Peters from Canada waves during the award ceremony for the men's Olympic recurve bow individual competition at the Archery World Championship in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP). View image in full screen
Silver medallist Eric Peters from Canada waves during the award ceremony for the men's Olympic recurve bow individual competition at the Archery World Championship in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP). sod
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Eric Peters went from 64th to fifth in the world’s recurve archery rankings in just over a year.

But, the 27-year-old marksman of Kitchener, Ont. — who won a silver medal at last year’s world championships — won’t be rising up the Paris Olympics podium.

Peters was defeated 6-2 by Mauro Nespoli of Italy on Sunday in the men’s individual elimination round.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball
Story continues below advertisement

The 36-year-old Nespoli won individual silver at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and was a member of the Italian teams that won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics and silver at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He won Sunday’s first set 28-23, then tied the second (30-30) and third (28-28) sets, before winning the fourth 29-26 to clinch the showdown.

“This is the biggest crowd that archery may have ever seen,” Peters said before facing Nespoli. “It’s incredible. It isn’t something we get to experience often in the sport, and just having this atmosphere, it’s something else.”

Trending Now

In July 2023, Peters travelled to Berlin and broke through to earn Canada’s highest finish of all-time at the World Archery Championships when he placed second. His world silver medal also secured Team Canada an Olympic qualification position for Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices