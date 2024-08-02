Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kylie Masse takes bronze for Canada in women’s 200m backstroke

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadian athletes to watch for on Aug. 2 at the Paris Olympics'
What Canadian athletes to watch for on Aug. 2 at the Paris Olympics
RELATED: What Canadian athletes to watch for on Aug. 2 at the Paris Olympics
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse has won a bronze medal in women’s 200-metre backstroke at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 28-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., is the first Canadian swimmer to win an Olympic medal in three consecutive Games.

Masse was a bronze medallist in the 100-metre backstroke in Rio in 2016 and a double silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo where she was second in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Summer McIntosh wins 2nd gold, sets Olympic record'
Paris 2024: Summer McIntosh wins 2nd gold, sets Olympic record

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown defended her Olympic gold medal in an Olympic-record time of two minutes, 3:73 seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

Regan Smith of the United States took silver in 2:04.26 ahead of Masse in 2:05.57.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Masse produced Canada’s fifth Olympic swim medal in Paris.

Summer McIntosh has won two gold medals and a silver medal, and Ilya Kharun earned a bronze.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices