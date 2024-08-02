Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Trending

Plane ‘cuts off’ multiple aircraft at Pitt Meadows airport

By Simon Little & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 10:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Plane ‘cuts off’ multiple aircraft at Pitt Meadows airport'
Plane ‘cuts off’ multiple aircraft at Pitt Meadows airport
A string of frightening close calls at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport have triggered an investigation, after a plane "cut off" several other aircraft in mid-air. As Jennifer Palma reports, the plane's unpredictable behaviour caused major safety concerns at the small airport.
A string of close calls at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport last month in which a plane cut off several other aircraft in midair has raised safety concerns.

It happened on July 4, as a privately-owned Cessna was flying from Langley to Pitt Meadows, according to an incident report.

“I have never in my career, never in all my years of covering aviation, seen an airplane cut three airplanes off and cause a fourth to divert,” said aviation journalist Mark Miller.

“I’d say it’s like going through three red lights.”

Click to play video: 'Global exclusive: first reported mid-air collision between RCMP helicopter and drone'
Global exclusive: first reported mid-air collision between RCMP helicopter and drone

According to the report,  the plane flew into the flight path of a Canadian Aviation College aircraft heading into a different runway.

Story continues below advertisement

When it was instructed to turn back, it ended up cutting off a Vancouver Aviation College and Monatir Aviation aircraft.

A Pacific Rim Aviation Academy plane looking to land was also told to leave the area to avoid the Cessna’s “unexpected turns.”

“He was talking to the tower, but for whatever reason he wasn’t following the instructions, he was confused. It’s really difficult to understand what went wrong here,” Miller said.

“Every time they gave this guy instructions he seemed to get it wrong and seemed to create confusion and cause other airplanes to have to take action, so it was very dangerous.”

Click to play video: 'Close call sparks conversation'
Close call sparks conversation

No one was hurt in the incident, though several planes were forced to delay takeoff and six incoming planes were held away from the airport until it was safe to land.

Story continues below advertisement

The aviation schools affected declined to comment.

The pilot of the Cessna has not been identified, nor have their actions been explained.

Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board said they couldn’t comment without more information.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

