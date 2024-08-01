Banff, Lake Louise put out call for visitors amid Jasper National Park wildfire closure

Send this page to someone via email

Tourism officials in Banff and Lake Louise, Alta., are reminding visitors that those mountain towns are open for business as Jasper National Park remains closed due to wildfires.

In a news release Thursday, Banff and Lake Louise Tourism said there are currently no wildfires threatening the Rocky Mountain communities.

“We understand that the recent wildfire in Jasper has raised concerns among some travellers,” said Leslie Bruce, president and CEO of Banff and Lake Louise Tourism.

“I want to assure people that there is currently no threat to public safety or infrastructure. Our community appreciates the support of our guests and we encourage visitors who have planned trips to Banff and Lake Louise this summer to see their plans through.

“We recognize that for many people this is your special vacation, and we want to do whatever we can to help you have a memorable experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Jasper wildfire transforms neighbouring towns stepping up to assist

Located more than 200 kilometres south of Jasper, Banff and Lake Louise rely on tourism to support their economies, as well as the thousands of people who live and work in the communities.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The broader tourism ecosystem includes over 750 businesses, and more than 60 per cent of the destination’s revenue is generated between May and September,” the tourism agency said.

Officials said smoke from the Jasper wildfire and others in the region is moving through the region, but smokiness regularly changes.

Jasper National Park was evacuated on July 22 as wildfires encroached on the community. The evacuation order remains in place and the Jasper wildfire complex remains listed as out of control, at about 32,000 hectares in size as of Wednesday night.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.