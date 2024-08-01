London Knights 1st-round pick Logan Hawery signs OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Send this page to someone via email

Logan Hawery would love to follow the path of another soon-to-be-famous Logan in the hockey world.

With his skill and his energy, Hawery would like to emulate former Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven.

“I like the way he works. He never takes a shift off,” Hawery said. “He’s a good goal scorer and a good player around the net. I remember watching him at world juniors and the U18 tournaments and from there I just really tried to model my game after him.”

Stankoven all but forced his way into the Dallas Stars lineup in his first year of professional hockey and ended up with 14 points in 24 games in the regular season and then added eight more points in the playoffs.

Hawery officially joined the London Knights on Thursday as he agreed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Hawery brings great leadership qualities to the Knights as well. He was named captain of a very good Barrie Colts U16 team in 2023-24 that saw a whopping 16 players drafted in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection so there is a good chance Hawery will be going head-to-head with former teammates throughout his Ontario Hockey League career.

“It was an honour (serving as captain),” Hawery said. “But there were so many leaders on that team and so many great guys. It truly was a privilege.”

Hawery had a huge year offensively before going 20th overall to London with 55 points in 31 league games.

In the playoffs, Hawery averaged nearly three points per game for the U16 Colts.

He will join the Knights for training camp in late August.

London will begin the pre-season on Friday, Sept. 6 against the Erie Otters at Budweiser Gardens, and will also play the Sarnia Sting in a pre-season home game on Sept. 20.

The Knights will raise their championship banner as they open the 2024-25 OHL season on Sept. 27 at home to the Flint Firebirds at 7 p.m.