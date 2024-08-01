‘It’s just increasing’: Winnipeg ‘bike mayor’ raises alarm about dangerous roads

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg bike advocates are calling for immediate solutions to help keep cyclists safe after another incident on city streets.

A teenage cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Academy Road and Wellington Crescent on Monday evening, and the next day, nearly 200 people shut down the area in an effort to raise awareness about the city’s lack of cycling infrastructure.

Patty Wiens, Winnipeg’s first-ever ‘bike mayor,’ said cyclists are being hit in the city way too often — even more than the general public realizes.

“We hear about it a lot, and there’s a lot we don’t even hear about — the 13-year-old was hit by a driver (Monday), but then at the same time there were two others happening the same evening,” Wiens told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“There are definitely a lot more these days, because there are a lot more people riding their bikes, so it’s just increasing the number of incidents.”

The title of bike mayor is largely about raising awareness, and when Wiens was appointed, Winnipeg joined cities in more than 30 countries advocating for safer cycling.

In early June, cyclist Bob Jenner was killed on Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street while riding to work on his daily commute.

Wiens says there are misconceptions about how cycling infrastructure would help prevent collisions.

“People think that it will reduce the number of car lanes, it will make traffic worse — and there’s always this perception of ‘No one’s using this bike lane, right?’

“It’s really hard to explain to people that the reason the bike lanes look empty is because they’re efficient … and a lot of our bike lanes are still lanes to nowhere.”

Wiens said she wants to see the completion of the city’s bike network, as well as more bike lines, in hopes it will encourage more people to ride their bikes — and be safe doing so.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham — himself a frequent commuter to city hall by bike — says he understands the concerns.

“I cycle to work in the summertime as often as I can,” Gillingham told The Start.

“I use several different routes to get to city hall. Sometimes it’s a dedicated lane where I’m separated … and sometimes I have to share the road, and motor vehicles have to share the road with me.

“I’m like a lot of other cyclists and I can appreciate the moments where, as a cyclist, you feel unsafe.”

Gillingham said the principle remains that all Winnipeggers — motorists, cyclists and pedestrians — need to share the roadways and make sure they’re all aware of others.

“Motorists have got to be aware whether there’s a dedicated bike path, a shared path or no bike paths on the road, motorists really need to be aware of their surroundings and make sure we’re watching out for one another.”

The mayor said the city has invested tens of millions of dollars into cycling and walking infrastructure in recent years, something he’s proud of, while at the same time putting record budget dollars toward city roads.