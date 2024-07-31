Father, son arrested for ‘alleged terrorist activities’ in Toronto-area: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A father and son are facing charges for “alleged terrorist activities” in the Greater Toronto Area, the RCMP say.

In a media advisory, the federal police force said it will hold an update on the case Wednesday in Newmarket, Ont.

“Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs will hold a press conference to provide information on recent arrests of a father and son for their alleged terrorist activities in the GTA,” the RCMP said.

“Following a statement from Assistant Commissioner Peggs, representatives from the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team will be available for questions.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern. Globalnews.ca will livestream it on its website.

2:20 Why filing terrorism charges can prove difficult

On the rcmp.ca website, the RCMP said that under the Criminal Code, “terrorist activity” is defined as an act or omission committed in whole, or in part, for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes with the intention of intimidating the public or segment thereof, with regard to its security, or to compel a government to do something or refrain from doing something, as well as with intent to cause serious violence to persons, property, critical infrastructure, or essential systems.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The RCMP added terrorist activity also includes preparatory offences such as attempts, counselling, threats, conspiracy, and being an accessory after the fact.

“While the Criminal Code definition of terrorist activity forms the basis for all terrorism offences, this definition/threshold does not need to be met for the RCMP to investigate violent extremism or terrorism-related conduct,” it said.

“Like other offences in the Criminal Code, terrorism offences are tools that can be used to disrupt criminal threat actors. The RCMP can pursue a range of criminal offences to disrupt violent extremist and terrorist threat activity.”