Crime

Several GTA businesses, synagogue targeted with suspected hate-motivated graffiti: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Arrests made at Israel-Palestinian protests outside Thornhill synagogue
York Regional Police say they’re looking for a suspect after several acts of suspected hate-motivated vandalism were reported in a neighborhood north of Toronto that is home to a large Jewish community.

Police say they’re investigating seven instances of graffiti involving businesses and a synagogue that were spray painted with anti-Semitic messages in Thornhill, a neighborhood that includes parts of Vaughan and Markham.

They say officers learned that between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Monday, a suspect spray painted the properties while wearing a Halloween-style mask.

Police say investigators from their hate crime unit suspect the vandalism is hate-motivated.

Investigators say they’re looking for witnesses and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

In Toronto, hate-motivated crimes have been on the rise, with police previously saying that hate crimes in the city are up nearly 55 per cent from last year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

