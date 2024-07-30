SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

First Nations in northern Manitoba send residents south due to wildfire smoke

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
Three First Nations in northern Manitoba have sent hundreds of vulnerable residents south because of wildfire smoke. A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Three First Nations in northern Manitoba have sent hundreds of vulnerable residents south because of wildfire smoke. A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three First Nations in northern Manitoba have sent hundreds of vulnerable residents south because of wildfire smoke.

The province says smoke from an out-of-control wildfire in northeastern Manitoba is creating issues in the Red Sucker Lake, Wasagamack and God’s Lake First Nations.

Earl Simmons, the provincial wildfire service director, says the fire is not threatening the communities, but their leadership says smoke is a health risk for the elderly, young children and people with respiratory issues.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

About 1,400 residents have gone to Winnipeg or Brandon, or are in the process of heading there.

Simmons says there have been roughly 165 wildfires so far this year, with 50 currently active.

That’s below the usual average of 277 for the same time frame in previous years.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Structures destroyed in Manitoba wildfires'
Structures destroyed in Manitoba wildfires
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices