First Nations in northern Manitoba send residents south due to wildfire smoke

Three First Nations in northern Manitoba have sent hundreds of vulnerable residents south because of wildfire smoke.

The province says smoke from an out-of-control wildfire in northeastern Manitoba is creating issues in the Red Sucker Lake, Wasagamack and God’s Lake First Nations.

Earl Simmons, the provincial wildfire service director, says the fire is not threatening the communities, but their leadership says smoke is a health risk for the elderly, young children and people with respiratory issues.

About 1,400 residents have gone to Winnipeg or Brandon, or are in the process of heading there.

Simmons says there have been roughly 165 wildfires so far this year, with 50 currently active.

That’s below the usual average of 277 for the same time frame in previous years.

