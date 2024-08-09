New brewery program helps Saskatoon locals get into industry

Send this page to someone via email

Despite high costs and interprovincial regulations, craft breweries have seen massive success in Saskatchewan.

Industry newcomers, however, face major challenges. So, Saskatoon’s 9 Mile Legacy Brewing, has created a new division, called LGCY Innovation Hub, to help those interested in brewing learn more about how to navigate the hurdles that come with the industry.

Cassy Appelt, program coordinator for LGCY, said the new program could bring even more brewers into the industry.

“We see this as not only a hub for innovation, but a hub for people to take advantage of a network — so being able to put people in contact with sources of funding to bring what they’re doing to another level.”

Appelt said the program benefits everyone from homebrewers to farmers, who can use their crops in many different styles of brewing.

“We’ve had lots of people reaching out in several different avenues who are interested in being able to learn about packaging their products, who want to take their agricultural output and find a new niche for it.”

Graham Kerr is co-founder of Paradox Pizzeria & Brewing and the first member of the LGCY Innovation Hub. Working closely with 9 Mile Legacy, Paradox Brewing will have help navigating the logistics side of setting up its brewery.

Kerr said having access to the resources the business needs is a game-changer.

“There are only so many places that you can brew in the city. So, having a space like this — being any sort of fermentation where it’s cider, beer, kombucha, whatever you’re doing — it’s pretty advantageous that there’s something like this in the city to take advantage of.”

Kerr said it’s great to work alongside an established brewery like 9 Mile, which opened its doors in 2015.

“We look at it as a great opportunity for us to grow our business and get some mentorship and go through the steps to see what we need to get to deliver great product, essentially.”

Appelt said the LGCY hub is a great way to bring the craft-brewing community together and encourage others to get involved.

“People already brew at home, so it’s fun to engage with people, show them some more information — better, industry specific — and create conversations about the future of beverage fermentation.”