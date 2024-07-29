Menu

Canada

Pointe-Claire Diving Club celebrates Nathan Zsombor-Murray’s Olympic bronze medal

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 6:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Celebrating Nathan Zsombor-Murray’s Olympic medal at his home diving club in Pointe-Claire'
Celebrating Nathan Zsombor-Murray’s Olympic medal at his home diving club in Pointe-Claire
WATCH: Pointe-Claire's Nathan Zsombor-Murray has helped write a new chapter in Canadian diving history. The 21-year-old, along with Saskatoon's Rylan Wiens, captured a bronze medal in the men's 10 metre platform synchronized final, at the Paris Olympics this morning, the first time Canadians have medalled in the event at the Games. Global's Felicia Parrillo visited the club where it all started for the Pointe-claire native.
As Pointe-Claire’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray celebrated his Olympic bronze medal in Paris, thousands of kilometres away, at his home diving club, they’re celebrating with him.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said David Bédard, Pointe-Claire Diving Club assistant head coach. “Their celebration said it all — I think everybody was jumping up and down with them.”

Zsombor-Murray along with Saskatoon’s Rylan Wiens captured bronze in the men’s 10-metre synchronized event on Monday — Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in the event, and the first men’s diving medal since Alexandre Despatie was decorated at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

“We were like, this is the closest we’ve ever been and maybe ever will be to an Olympic medal — and we came on the other side victorious,” Zsombor-Murray said.

“So we were extremely happy.”

As were his Pointe-Claire teammates and coaches, who were all at home watching.

Bédard, a four-time Olympian, coached the 21-year-old as a young diver.

He says he always saw something special in him and has always encouraged him to keep diving and keep having fun.

It’s a good lesson for the up-and-coming divers at the club.

“Anything’s possible,” Bédard said. “And the boys proved it this morning that anything’s possible if you just stay steady, stay emotionally in control and keep loving it.”

Mackenzie Maivanhoutte Cacharo at the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre on July 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Mackenzie Maivanhoutte Cacharo at the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre on July 29, 2024. David Sedell/Global News
Trending Now

The Pointe-Claire Diving Club has a rich history. There has been an Olympian from the club on every team since 1968.

Divers at the club say being among that kind of talent is inspiring.

“Obviously it’s a dream to go to the Olympics, and to know that they paved the path for us, we can follow their steps and someday I think everyone aspires to get there,” said Mackenzie Maivanhoutte Cacharo, a 15-year-old club member.

The Canadian diving team will be back in action on Wednesday, where fellow Pointe-Claire diving club member Caeli McKay will be vying to win the country another medal.

And their teammates will be watching.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

