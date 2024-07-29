Pointe-Claire Diving Club celebrates Nathan Zsombor-Murray’s Olympic bronze medal

Send this page to someone via email

As Pointe-Claire’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray celebrated his Olympic bronze medal in Paris, thousands of kilometres away, at his home diving club, they’re celebrating with him.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said David Bédard, Pointe-Claire Diving Club assistant head coach. “Their celebration said it all — I think everybody was jumping up and down with them.”

Zsombor-Murray along with Saskatoon’s Rylan Wiens captured bronze in the men’s 10-metre synchronized event on Monday — Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in the event, and the first men’s diving medal since Alexandre Despatie was decorated at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

“We were like, this is the closest we’ve ever been and maybe ever will be to an Olympic medal — and we came on the other side victorious,” Zsombor-Murray said.

“So we were extremely happy.”

As were his Pointe-Claire teammates and coaches, who were all at home watching.

Bédard, a four-time Olympian, coached the 21-year-old as a young diver.

He says he always saw something special in him and has always encouraged him to keep diving and keep having fun.

It’s a good lesson for the up-and-coming divers at the club.

“Anything’s possible,” Bédard said. “And the boys proved it this morning that anything’s possible if you just stay steady, stay emotionally in control and keep loving it.”

View image in full screen Mackenzie Maivanhoutte Cacharo at the Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre on July 29, 2024. David Sedell/Global News

The Pointe-Claire Diving Club has a rich history. There has been an Olympian from the club on every team since 1968.

Divers at the club say being among that kind of talent is inspiring.

“Obviously it’s a dream to go to the Olympics, and to know that they paved the path for us, we can follow their steps and someday I think everyone aspires to get there,” said Mackenzie Maivanhoutte Cacharo, a 15-year-old club member.

The Canadian diving team will be back in action on Wednesday, where fellow Pointe-Claire diving club member Caeli McKay will be vying to win the country another medal.

And their teammates will be watching.