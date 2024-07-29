Menu

Plane crash in Merritt kills pilot and passenger, transportation board investigating

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 2:36 pm
Investigators say they will recover and examine in the next few days the wreckage. View image in full screen
Investigators say they will recover and examine in the next few days the wreckage. SKP/ CANADIAN PRESS
A two-seat homebuilt plane crashed in Merritt on Sunday night, killing both the pilot and a passenger.

Merritt RCMP said the plane crash, about two kilometres north of the Merritt Airport, east of Highway 5A, was reported at about 7 p.m.

Both the pilot and passenger of the two-seat homebuilt amphibious aircraft were found dead at the crash site.

The Merritt RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

 

