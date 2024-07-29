Menu

Education

Dalhousie University in Halifax orders removal of pro-Palestinian encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
A pro-Palestinian encampment on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax is shown on Monday, May 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Dalhousie University in Halifax has ordered the removal of a pro-Palestinian encampment from the downtown campus, saying those taking part in the protest are trespassing. A pro-Palestinian encampment on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax is shown on Monday, May 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Dalhousie University in Halifax has ordered the removal of a pro-Palestinian encampment from the downtown campus, saying those taking part in the protest are trespassing.

The encampment was set up on the Studley Quad on May 12 by Students for the Liberation of Palestine.

On Friday, the university issued a statement saying participants had to remove all objects and personal belongings by Sunday at 7 p.m.

The statement cited provincial law to prohibit protesters from occupying, gathering or remaining on Dalhousie University property between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless otherwise authorized to do so.

By early this morning, about 16 tents remained in the quad and the university issued a statement saying it was “dedicated to the principles of safety and mutual respect.”

Later in the morning, most of the tents were moved closer to a building used by the university’s administration.

“We believe that constructive dialogue, protest and non-violent demonstration can continue without the presence of an encampment,” the university’s statement said.

“We are committed to ensuring that our campus remains a safe, vibrant and welcoming space for everyone in our community.”

Still, the statement issued on Friday said enforcement of the law would be enforced “by any legal means necessary,” and it specifically stated that arrests and fines are possible.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

