Jasper wildfire: Milder weather gives crews chance to make progress in fighting fires

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada officials say they’re making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.

An update late Sunday night from the park’s official X account stated crews were busy on several fronts, with the Canadian Armed Forces mopping up spot fires on the northwest side of the town of Jasper.

With temperatures in the area this week expected to linger in the mid 20s, Jasper National Park says it’s vital to keep making progress at this time.

Among the efforts being made include a 12 inch sprinkler line, which the park says is nearing completion along the community fire guard.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Over 20,000 people in and around the community nestled in the Rocky Mountains four hours west of Edmonton were ordered to evacuate last Monday due to fast-moving wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

Parks Canada has estimated 30 per cent of the buildings in Jasper were damaged by the wildfire.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

For the latest on road closures in Alberta, you can visit the 511 Alberta website.