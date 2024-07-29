Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Christa Deguchi takes home Canada’s first gold in Paris

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2024 7:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada wins its 2nd bronze, men’s duo medal in 10m synchro diving'
Paris 2024: Canada wins its 2nd bronze, men’s duo medal in 10m synchro diving
RELATED: Canada wins its 2nd bronze, men’s duo medal in 10m synchro diving
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Christa Deguchi has won Canada’s first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory in the under-57 kilogram judo event.

Deguchi, the world’s top-ranked female judoka, defeated Mimi Huh in the final when the South Korean was flagged for a false attack in sudden-death overtime, giving her a match-ending third penalty.

It was a measure of revenge for Deguchi, who lost to Huh in the under-57 kg final at the 2024 world championships.

Click to play video: 'A look at Canadians competing at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics'
A look at Canadians competing at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Deguchi, a two-time world champion, is the first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in judo.

Story continues below advertisement

She advanced to the final with a win over crowd favourite Sarah-Léonie Cysique of France.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cysique went on to beat Georgia’s Eteri Liparteliani for bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices