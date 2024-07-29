Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Changing conditions pose challenge for wildfire fight near B.C.’s Slocan Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Slocan Valley wildfires expand'
Slocan Valley wildfires expand
Silverton is under evacuation order as fires in the Slocan Valley expand. Strong wind has significantly escalated fire activity since Wednesday. A new fire has also started right by the Slocan Lake golf club prompting an evacuation order there too. Coleen Christie has more on other evacuations in the area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia’s Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews.

Jason Lawler, incident commander with an Australian management team brought in to help, says what occurs in the morning can be very different than in the afternoons on some days.

In a video posted online by the BC Wildfire service, Lawler says layers of smoke are also making it difficult to deploy aircraft to help.

Click to play video: 'Cooler weather offer respite in B.C. wildfire fight'
Cooler weather offer respite in B.C. wildfire fight

Lawler says he’s not expecting improvement in the weather in the coming days “and the weather conditions aren’t great at the moment.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The entire village of Slocan, east of Kelowna, was ordered evacuated Sunday along with hundreds of surrounding properties as multiple fires burn nearby.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mayor Jessica Lunn says the evacuation has been surreal but she is comforted by the amount of support her community is receiving.

“Everyone has been really nervous, (there’s) a lot of anxiety or angst, and I’ve been so heartened to see the care in community, the offers from the wider community, to support our fellow Slocanites and those affected by these fires,” she said.

“There’s been a lot of neighbours helping neighbours. So folks were quite prepared for the actual evacuation order.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices