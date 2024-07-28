Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Evacuation order issued for Slocan, B.C., surrounding areas due to wildfires

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Slocan Valley wildfires expand'
Slocan Valley wildfires expand
RELATED: Slocan Valley wildfires expand
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of Slocan, B.C. and surrounding areas have been ordered to evacuate.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said in a statement late Saturday that the order, which takes effect at 8 a.m. local time, impacts the village of Slocan, as well as more than 400 properties in the areas surrounding the community, which is about 370 kilometres east of Kelowna.

According to officials, a warming and drying trend has settled back into the region, with higher winds forecast. Due to this, increased fire activity is expected for both the Ponderosa and Mulvey Creek fires.

Click to play video: 'Jasper damage map released after park’s largest wildfire in century'
Jasper damage map released after park’s largest wildfire in century

Several other fires, including the Komonko Creek and Aylwin Creek wildfires are considered out of control, both of which total more than 29 square kilometres.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the region’s unique topography, significant safety challenges for direct attacks on the fires, and expected fire behaviour prompted an evacuation alert currently in effect to be upgraded to an order and as of 8 a.m. local time, residents and visitors will be required to leave.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials said Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Springer Creek Road, located about one kilometre south of New Denver to one kilometre south of Slocan, with the main method for leaving the community being south on Highway 6.

There are 372 wildfires burning in British Columbia as of Sunday morning, 177 of which the BC Wildfire Service classifies as out of control.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices