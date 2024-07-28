Evacuation order issued for Slocan, B.C., surrounding areas due to wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Slocan, B.C. and surrounding areas have been ordered to evacuate.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay said in a statement late Saturday that the order, which takes effect at 8 a.m. local time, impacts the village of Slocan, as well as more than 400 properties in the areas surrounding the community, which is about 370 kilometres east of Kelowna.

According to officials, a warming and drying trend has settled back into the region, with higher winds forecast. Due to this, increased fire activity is expected for both the Ponderosa and Mulvey Creek fires.

Several other fires, including the Komonko Creek and Aylwin Creek wildfires are considered out of control, both of which total more than 29 square kilometres.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the region’s unique topography, significant safety challenges for direct attacks on the fires, and expected fire behaviour prompted an evacuation alert currently in effect to be upgraded to an order and as of 8 a.m. local time, residents and visitors will be required to leave.

Officials said Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Springer Creek Road, located about one kilometre south of New Denver to one kilometre south of Slocan, with the main method for leaving the community being south on Highway 6.

There are 372 wildfires burning in British Columbia as of Sunday morning, 177 of which the BC Wildfire Service classifies as out of control.