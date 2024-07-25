Dozens of wildfires burning in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Located between two long bodies of water in B.C.’s Southern Interior, the Slocan Valley is currently alight with wildfires.

Within short drives of either bodies of water, and the valley itself, more than 50 fires are burning in the area.

Seven wildfires are located on the western side of the Columbia River and five are located on the eastern side of Duncan Lake and Kootenay Lake.

In between those bodies of water — where valley distances in that West Kootenay region span between 50 and 100 kilometres — are 42 wildfires.

2:32 Five ‘Fires of Note’ in BC that pose a potential public safety risk.

Further, within the Southeast Fire Centre, there are currently 110 wildfires, with 83 deemed out of control (75 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

Three of them are deemed wildfires of note, and two of them are in the Slocan Valley: the Aylwin Creek and Komonko Creek blazes, which are side by side on the east side of Slocan Lake, and each is listed as out of control.

The Aylwin Creek fire is estimated at 400 hectares and is being fought by two unit crews and 14 pieces of heavy equipment. Two structure protection specialists and three structure protection crews are also at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Wednesday, the regional district expanded an evacuation order originally issued on July 18 to include the entire village of Silverton and 17 surrounding addresses.

Interior Health said because of the fire, it is moving 28 residents from a long-term care home to alternate locations.

The health agency said it’s contacting families directly and has established a phone line where they can get updates on the location of their loved ones.

That phone number is 1-833-469-9800, and hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The Slocan Community Health Centre is not evacuated at this time and will continue regular services until under order to evacuate,” said Interior Helath.

“This is an evolving situation and we are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Komonko Creek fire is sized at 534 hectares but there are no evacuation alerts or orders for this fire.

Five helicopters are also batting the two fires, which are lumped under the Slocan Lake complex.

3:15 Cooler weather improves firefighting conditions in B.C.

Further, just across the lake from those fires is the Nemo Creek blaze, which is estimated at 823 hectares and is also out of control.

Northeast of those, at the top of Kootenay Lake, is the Argenta Creek wildfire, where an evacuation alert was upgraded on Thursday to an evacuation order.

That blaze is listed at 735 hectares, with the order affecting 191 properties within the communities of Argenta and Johnsons Landing.

“Since July 19, crews, heavy equipment, and aviation resources have been working on a cluster of (four) wildfires at the north end of Kootenay Lake,” BC Wildfire said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crews and resources have been working across fires in this cluster as objectives and tactics require.”

2:02 Brush fire sparks along Saanich’s Pat Bay Highway

Notably, BC Wildfire said crews and heavy equipment were pulled back on Tuesday afternoon due to unsafe conditions, with the fire then crossing containment lines that evening.

A list of evacuation alerts and orders is available on the regional district’s website.