Canada’s McIntosh wins silver in 400 freestyle

PARIS – Summer McIntosh has won Canada’s first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming’s 400-metre freestyle.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic crown in a time of three minutes 3:57.49 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:58.37 and bronze medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States in 4:00.86.

McIntosh nearly won the first Olympic medal of her career in the 400 free as a 14-year-old three years ago in Tokyo, but placed fourth.

The Toronto swimmer is the world-record holder in the women’s 400 individual medley. McIntosh swims that event Monday.

Also, defending women’s 100-metre butterfly champion Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., qualified for the final of that event.

She tied for the fourth-fasted time in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.