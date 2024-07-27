Menu

Sports

Canada’s McIntosh wins silver in 400 freestyle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. DP
PARIS – Summer McIntosh has won Canada’s first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming’s 400-metre freestyle.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus defended her Olympic crown in a time of three minutes 3:57.49 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:58.37 and bronze medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States in 4:00.86.

McIntosh nearly won the first Olympic medal of her career in the 400 free as a 14-year-old three years ago in Tokyo, but placed fourth.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Toronto swimmer is the world-record holder in the women’s 400 individual medley. McIntosh swims that event Monday.

Also, defending women’s 100-metre butterfly champion Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., qualified for the final of that event.

She tied for the fourth-fasted time in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

