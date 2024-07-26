Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Rising rugby star Carissa Norsten preparing to make Olympic debut in Paris

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 7:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. represented in Olympic rugby sevens with Waldheim’s Norsten selected to Team Canada'
Sask. represented in Olympic rugby sevens with Waldheim’s Norsten selected to Team Canada
WATCH: Waldheim product Carissa Norsten will see her Olympic dreams come true, as the HBSC Sevens rookie of the year has been named to Canada's national women's rugby sevens roster in Paris.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At just 20 years of age, Waldheim’s Carissa Norsten has surpassed even the loftiest expectations of her rugby career.

A path which has led to her first Olympics, as part of Canada’s national women’s rugby sevens team now in France preparing for their first game.

“I didn’t really think I was going to be here,” said Norsten. “But it’s incredible and the support from back home has been great. It’s definitely making it all feel more real. Being over here has been pretty crazy, pretty cool. I’m really excited to get to the Game and get to play.”

Following in the footsteps of her University of Saskatchewan Huskies football MVP father Morrie, Carissa will be reaching new heights for the family in Paris.

Click to play video: 'First-time Olympian Savannah Sutherland leaning on support from hometown of Borden'
First-time Olympian Savannah Sutherland leaning on support from hometown of Borden

According to her mother Marcia, it’s a journey that has travelled from their family farm to the University of Victoria and now the biggest stage imaginable.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I’ll probably have some tears,” said Marcia. “I’m usually not that sentimental, but now that’s out there it’s like, ‘Oh boy, yeah it’s pretty real.'”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carissa has since become one of the most promising young athletes in the sport, winning women’s rookie of the year honours on the HBSC Sevens international circuit.

She aims to chase her Olympic dream while inspiring other young athletes in the province who are seeking a path forward in rugby.

“I hope to inspire them,” said Carissa. “Hopefully young athletes trying out rugby in Saskatchewan can know that even though they’re from a small province where the sport is not that big, if you work hard enough you can get there. It’s opened so many doors for me and I hope it does for all these young athletes too.”

Canada’s first pool game in women’s rugby sevens in Paris will come on Sunday, facing off against Fiji at 9:30 a.m. Saskatchewan time.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices