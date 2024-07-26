Rising rugby star Carissa Norsten preparing to make Olympic debut in Paris

Send this page to someone via email

At just 20 years of age, Waldheim’s Carissa Norsten has surpassed even the loftiest expectations of her rugby career.

A path which has led to her first Olympics, as part of Canada’s national women’s rugby sevens team now in France preparing for their first game.

“I didn’t really think I was going to be here,” said Norsten. “But it’s incredible and the support from back home has been great. It’s definitely making it all feel more real. Being over here has been pretty crazy, pretty cool. I’m really excited to get to the Game and get to play.”

Following in the footsteps of her University of Saskatchewan Huskies football MVP father Morrie, Carissa will be reaching new heights for the family in Paris.

According to her mother Marcia, it’s a journey that has travelled from their family farm to the University of Victoria and now the biggest stage imaginable.

“I’ll probably have some tears,” said Marcia. “I’m usually not that sentimental, but now that’s out there it’s like, ‘Oh boy, yeah it’s pretty real.'”

Carissa has since become one of the most promising young athletes in the sport, winning women’s rookie of the year honours on the HBSC Sevens international circuit.

She aims to chase her Olympic dream while inspiring other young athletes in the province who are seeking a path forward in rugby.

“I hope to inspire them,” said Carissa. “Hopefully young athletes trying out rugby in Saskatchewan can know that even though they’re from a small province where the sport is not that big, if you work hard enough you can get there. It’s opened so many doors for me and I hope it does for all these young athletes too.”

Canada’s first pool game in women’s rugby sevens in Paris will come on Sunday, facing off against Fiji at 9:30 a.m. Saskatchewan time.