Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign restricted free agent Simon Lundmark

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 6:38 pm
1 min read
Simon Lundmark, 51st-overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets, is greeted by general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff at the draft table during rounds 2-7 of the 2019 NHL draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Simon Lundmark, 51st-overall pick of the Winnipeg Jets, is greeted by general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff at the draft table during rounds 2-7 of the 2019 NHL draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver. Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets have another one of their young prospects back under contract.

The Jets signed restricted free agent defenceman Simon Lundmark on Friday.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $775,000 if he’s at the NHL level.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Sweden product has yet to appear in an NHL game and played the last three seasons for the Jets’ top farm club, the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

In 67 regular-season AHL contests last season, he scored a career-best five goals to go along with 12 helpers to record 17 points for the second straight season.

Trending Now

Lundmark was Winnipeg’s second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2019 NHL draft.

With Lundmark’s signing, restricted free agent forward Cole Perfetti is the only player left in the organization who still needs a new contract for next season.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices