Winnipeg Jets sign restricted free agent Simon Lundmark

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have another one of their young prospects back under contract.

The Jets signed restricted free agent defenceman Simon Lundmark on Friday.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $775,000 if he’s at the NHL level.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Sweden product has yet to appear in an NHL game and played the last three seasons for the Jets’ top farm club, the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

In 67 regular-season AHL contests last season, he scored a career-best five goals to go along with 12 helpers to record 17 points for the second straight season.

Lundmark was Winnipeg’s second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2019 NHL draft.

With Lundmark’s signing, restricted free agent forward Cole Perfetti is the only player left in the organization who still needs a new contract for next season.