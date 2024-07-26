Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment

Drought conditions worsen in the Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau & Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 8:09 pm
This month’s intense heat worsened drought conditions in the Okanagan, and local agencies are reminding residents to be mindful of water consumption.

The province has bumped up drought conditions in the region to Level 3, which indicates severely dry.

Last year, the Okanagan was at Level 5, the maximum rating.

With several weeks of summer left, the Okanagan Basin Water Board says using water wisely now will help in the long run.

Officials encourage water conservation

“The water is all connected in the Valley, from the north to the south,” said OBWB spokesperson Corinne Jackson. “So everyone doing their part to conserve does help.”

The Okanagan Basin Water Board says Drought Level 3 can mean serious ecosystem and socio-economic impacts, so it’s asking residents to check with their water providers on watering restrictions.

In Kelowna, for example, city residents are limited to lawn watering three times a week.

“What we do now will set us up to prevent us moving towards Level 4 or even Level 5 like we had last year,” Jackson told Global News.

“So everything that we can do to conserve water right now puts us in a better position to ensure that water is there for food crops, ensuring that water is there for firefighting and ensuring that water is there in the fall when the salmon come back into creeks.”

