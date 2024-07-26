British Columbia lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has ended the COVID-19 public health emergency in British Columbia and ended the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in health-care settings.

However, the province is making it mandatory for health-care workers to disclose their immunization status, including COVID-19, influenza and measles vaccines.

Collecting these records will allow health-care administrators to make staffing decisions in the event of an exposure, outbreak, or future pandemic.

Depending on the circumstances, these could include masking, modified duties, or exclusion from work.

1:38 ‘This is a special day’: B.C. lifts COVID-19 public health emergency

The mandatory reporting requirement comes into effect on July 26, 2024, and applies to health-care workers in health authority-operated and contracted facilities and includes doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, volunteers and contractors.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry said last week in B.C. there were fewer than 200 people in hospitals with a positive COVID test.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Since March 2020, we have been in a provincial public-health emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Henry said.

“While COVID-19 is not gone, we now have high levels of protection in the health-care system and in communities throughout B.C.”

Dr. Henry says COVID-19 will still be monitored in the province "but for now the data shows us we no longer need the orders." #bcpoli — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) July 26, 2024

British Columbia was the last province with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the health-care system.

The BC United and the BC Conservatives parties have been calling for the mandate to be lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Conservatives continue to call for Henry to be fired over her handling of both the pandemic and the ongoing overdose crisis.

4:20 Summer COVID surge in U.S.

Recent wastewater testing data in B.C. does not appear to suggest a major resurgence in virus activity.

However, globally, new Omicron subvariants known as FLiRT variants are spreading and raising concerns.

In the U.S., COVID-19 cases are on the rise due to activity fuelled by summer travel.

“The past four years have been extraordinary, and I know they have had a tremendous impact on all of us, our families and communities,” Henry said.

“I remain immensely grateful to the people of B.C. who have risen to the occasion and did their best to support each other throughout these most-challenging times with kindness and compassion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Health-care workers must report their vaccination status for:

Covid-19

Influenza

Health-care workers must report whether they have been vaccinated or have previously contracted:

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Hepatitis B

Whooping cough (pertussis)