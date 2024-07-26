3 from Toronto-area arrested after home invasion, shooting in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Two men and a teen boy were arrested following a home invasion shooting in Cambridge on Wednesday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were sent to a house on Elgin Street near Galt Avenue at around 10 p.m. after a home invasion had been reported.

The three suspects are said to have broken into the home before an altercation in which a 24-year-old man was shot several times, according to police, who also say two other men were also left with injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the trio of suspects then ran away from the scene on foot.

Officers at the scene administered first aid until paramedics arrived, police say. The paramedics then took two of the men to area hospitals for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police brought in the canine unit and the dogs helped track three suspects to their hiding place in a nearby shed, according to police.

They say the emergency response team was next up as they surrounded the shed before the three suspects were arrested.

Police say officers found a loaded gun during a search of the shed.

Two men, aged 47 and 24, as well as a 16-year-old boy, who all hail from the GTA, are facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. Police say they expect to lay further charges as the investigation continues.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there are no safety concerns.