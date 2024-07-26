Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 from Toronto-area arrested after home invasion, shooting in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
Two men and a teen boy were arrested following a home invasion and shooting in Cambridge that sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men and a teen boy were arrested following a home invasion shooting in Cambridge on Wednesday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were sent to a house on Elgin Street near Galt Avenue at around 10 p.m. after a home invasion had been reported.

The three suspects are said to have broken into the home before an altercation in which a 24-year-old man was shot several times, according to police, who also say two other men were also left with injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the trio of suspects then ran away from the scene on foot.

Officers at the scene administered first aid until paramedics arrived, police say. The paramedics then took two of the men to area hospitals for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police brought in the canine unit and the dogs helped track three suspects to their hiding place in a nearby shed, according to police.

Trending Now

They say the emergency response team was next up as they surrounded the shed before the three suspects were arrested.

Police say officers found a loaded gun during a search of the shed.

Two men, aged 47 and 24, as well as a 16-year-old boy, who all hail from the GTA, are facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. Police say they expect to lay further charges as the investigation continues.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there are no safety concerns.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices