New junior girls ball hockey program opening doors for Team Saskatchewan at nationals

Across Saskatoon this week, junior ball hockey players from the U15 to the U23 levels are lighting the lamp at Canadian Junior Ball Hockey Nationals.

Meanwhile, others like Team Saskatchewan U17 girls netminder Ava Timm are determined to keep the ball out of the net at all costs.

Timm is part of a Team Sask. roster making history on their home court, representing the first-ever entry for the province at the girls U17 level after three months or so of playing together.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for girls to finally have a ball hockey team here in Saskatchewan and just be able to play against each other,” said Timm. “We’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Saskatchewan currently does not have a dedicated ball hockey league for girls in the province, however the doors are beginning to open according to the junior team’s coaching staff.

“We’ve got girls from all over,” said Team Sask U17 coach Nikki Loewen. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t just sticking with the girls that were local here. For the game, for what we have building up in Saskatchewan, we’re super excited to see this talent pool moving forward.”

The goal is to use this new junior program as a springboard for older age levels to further sustain growth in the sport for girls across the province.

“It’s so exciting to see that there’s actually a pretty big future for ball hockey players,” said Team Sask U17 forward Kinley Brassard. “To be a good representative for younger generations is incredible.”

Canadian Junior Ball Hockey Nationals will run through Saturday at Merlis Belsher Place and the Henk Ruys Soccer Centre.