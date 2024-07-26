Guelph organization helps non-profits and individuals with minor repairs and renovations

A group is helping renovate homes and structures in Guelph and Wellington County, Ont., one nail at a time.

The Carpenter’s Crew is made up of 17 retired and semi-retired carpenters and tradesmen who get together to do projects in the community two to three times a month.

“Typically we do projects that can be done by three or four guys in one day,” co-founder David Hartman said.

The Carpenter’s Crew has done work with charities like Women in Crisis, Michael House and Stepping Stone. Hartman said they recently helped out at a Habitat for Humanity build in Fergus. They have also lent their services to families in need who couldn’t otherwise afford or be able to do upgrades.

Hartman and six others co-founded The Carpenter’s Crew in 2022 as a way to give back to the community. Hartman felt that there was something missing when he retired a few years ago.

“I figured you have all this time and do all the things you wanted to do,” he said. “But what you really miss is the camaraderie of doing things and being with other people.”

The group’s typical day involves getting together to discuss what projects they are doing that day over breakfast. The projects that The Carpenter’s Crew does include painting, assembling furniture, building an accessible ramp and more.

What they won’t do, however, is major electrical or plumbing work. Hartman said they are not in the business of competing with those who are licensed to do such work.

The group’s website has a gallery of photos of the group at work and testimonials from their clients.

Since the group was formed, Hartman said they have received so many calls and emails from people asking if they can lend a hand with their projects. He said he and others have enjoyed it so much that they no longer consider it work.

“The guys get excited in coming out to help. The day just flies by and they’re excited to come out again to help.”

Hartman said there is currently a waiting list for those looking to join The Carpenter’s Crew. He said ideally he would like to set up a chapter in areas such as Kitchener, Waterloo or Dundas as the next step in the growth of the group.